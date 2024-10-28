Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Increased by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,977 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 0.9% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 60.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 168.8% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 263.2% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $3.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $272.92. The stock had a trading volume of 40,965,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,426,016. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $273.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.09 billion, a PE ratio of 74.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. KGI Securities raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 26th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.00.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

