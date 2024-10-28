Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Raised to $205.00 at Morgan Stanley

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.00.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of TXRH opened at $187.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.45. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $93.79 and a 52-week high of $189.97. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 41.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 70.8% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 12.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% in the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% in the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

