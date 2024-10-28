The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,619 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 451.4% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Boeing by 351.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.79.

Boeing Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE BA traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,569,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,106,857. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.64. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $146.02 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $93.25 billion, a PE ratio of -43.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

