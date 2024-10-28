The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Semanteon Capital Management LP

Semanteon Capital Management LP grew its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1,715.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,461,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,411,000 after buying an additional 1,380,724 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,597,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,035,000 after buying an additional 960,094 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its position in Clorox by 13,547.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 440,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,063,000 after buying an additional 436,891 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 424.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 538,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,390,000 after buying an additional 435,971 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Clorox by 5,442.5% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,622,000 after acquiring an additional 268,966 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clorox news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clorox Stock Up 0.8 %

Clorox stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $157.96. The company had a trading volume of 134,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,983. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.19, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $169.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.74 and a 200 day moving average of $145.63.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 281.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 252.85%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

