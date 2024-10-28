The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. The Ensign Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.460-5.520 EPS.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Ensign Group stock traded up $3.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.82. 500,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,589. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.60 and its 200 day moving average is $133.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $92.69 and a 12 month high of $155.68.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ENSG shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.80.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In other news, CEO Barry Port sold 5,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $842,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,057,400. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $283,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,303.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry Port sold 5,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $842,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,057,400. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,118 shares of company stock worth $2,053,620. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

