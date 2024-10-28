The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) SVP Sells $114,608.00 in Stock

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) SVP Ricardo Galvan sold 1,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $114,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,008. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ricardo Galvan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

On Monday, October 28th, Ricardo Galvan sold 1,388 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $86,056.00.

Greenbrier Companies Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE GBX traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,845. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.86 and a one year high of $63.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.60. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,820,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,126,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 112.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 218,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,365,000 after purchasing an additional 115,421 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter worth $5,175,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth $4,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GBX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.