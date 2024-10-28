The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Smith Salley Wealth Management

Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 51,250.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,779,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,575,880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762,735 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,515,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,931,328,000 after acquiring an additional 100,139 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 15.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,853,143,000 after purchasing an additional 971,833 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,774,083 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,980,883,000 after purchasing an additional 138,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 13.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,917,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,886,271,000 after buying an additional 569,690 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Melius Research assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.00.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $398.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The company has a market cap of $396.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $421.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $389.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.57%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

