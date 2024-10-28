The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc.

TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.7% of TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $18,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa America raised shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.00.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $398.91 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $421.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $396.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $389.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.57%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

