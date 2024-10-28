The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 33,598 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 14,674 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 5.7% during the first quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.88. The company had a trading volume of 716,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,815,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.79 billion, a PE ratio of 103.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.61 and its 200 day moving average is $97.99. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.53 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.05.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

