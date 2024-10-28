Themes US Cash Flow Champions ETF (NASDAQ:USCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Themes US Cash Flow Champions ETF (NASDAQ:USCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of USCF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200. The company has a market capitalization of $915,900.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.86. Themes US Cash Flow Champions ETF has a 1-year low of $24.97 and a 1-year high of $31.16.

About Themes US Cash Flow Champions ETF

The Themes US Cash Flow Champions ETF (USCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive US Cash Flow Champions index. The fund invests in large- and midcap US companies with the highest, positive cash flows over the last 3 years. USCF was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by Themes.

