Themes US Cash Flow Champions ETF (NASDAQ:USCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Themes US Cash Flow Champions ETF (NASDAQ:USCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Themes US Cash Flow Champions ETF Price Performance
Shares of USCF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200. The company has a market capitalization of $915,900.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.86. Themes US Cash Flow Champions ETF has a 1-year low of $24.97 and a 1-year high of $31.16.
About Themes US Cash Flow Champions ETF
