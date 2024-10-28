Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 44 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 47 ($0.61), with a volume of 179358 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46 ($0.60).

Time Out Group Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of £159.96 million, a PE ratio of -750.00 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 53.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.61, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Time Out Group Company Profile

Time Out Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment business. It operates through Time Out Market and Time Out Media segments. The Time Out Market segment operates bars; and engages in retail, events, and sponsorship business activities. The Time Out Media segment engages in the sale of digital and print advertising, local marketing solutions, and live events tickets; as well as involved in franchise activities.

