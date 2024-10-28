Todd Goldthwaite Sells 8,028 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Stock

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) Director Todd Goldthwaite sold 8,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $734,883.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,209.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stride Stock Down 0.3 %

Stride stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.01. 1,539,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.10. Stride, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $92.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.18. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.26.

Get Stride alerts:

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.72. Stride had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Stride in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Stride from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Stride from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Stride from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stride presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Stride

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Stride by 4.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 29,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stride by 17.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Stride by 48.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 105,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after buying an additional 34,682 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Stride by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 34,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stride by 67.3% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 30,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 12,393 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stride

(Get Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.