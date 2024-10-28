Tower View Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Tower View Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,501 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 2.6% of Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 9.6% during the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 15.7% during the third quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.8% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,694 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,618 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $17,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,787.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $231.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $202.41 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.47. The company has a market cap of $140.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.