Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ) Short Interest Update

Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 335,000 shares, a decrease of 53.1% from the September 30th total of 715,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,597,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:TSLQ traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.69. 9,673,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,694,649. Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.48.

The AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF (TSLQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLQ was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.

