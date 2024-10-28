TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Position Lifted by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 3,854.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 7,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $390,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,402.85, for a total transaction of $7,676,395.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,228,611.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total transaction of $12,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,019,981.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,402.85, for a total transaction of $7,676,395.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,228,611.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,944 shares of company stock valued at $35,823,485. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.7 %

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,354.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $76.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,366.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,309.22. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $811.42 and a 52 week high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $75.00 per share. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TDG. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,451.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.