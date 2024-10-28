Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Short Interest Update

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,154,500 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the September 30th total of 2,236,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 788.6 days.
Treasury Wine Estates Price Performance
TSRYF stock remained flat at $7.65 during mid-day trading on Monday. Treasury Wine Estates has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $8.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.86.
About Treasury Wine Estates
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Treasury Wine Estates
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Alphabet’s Earnings Could Surprise—Should You Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Treasury Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasury Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.