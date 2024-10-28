Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Short Interest Update

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,154,500 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the September 30th total of 2,236,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 788.6 days.

Treasury Wine Estates Price Performance

TSRYF stock remained flat at $7.65 during mid-day trading on Monday. Treasury Wine Estates has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $8.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.86.

About Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, DAOU Vineyards, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, St Hubert’s The Stag, Lindeman’s, Squealing pig, Blossom Hill, Frank Family Vineyards, Pepperjack, Wynns, Matua, Seppelt, Beringer, Etude, Sterling Vineyards, Beaulieu Vineyard, Stags’ Leap, Beringer Bros, and Castello di Gabbiano.

