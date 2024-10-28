Tributary Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Timken by 1,905.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Timken during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $2,413,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,671,263.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Timken Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $84.61 on Monday. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $65.71 and a 12-month high of $94.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.03.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Timken had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Timken’s payout ratio is 27.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TKR has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Timken from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Timken in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Timken in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.70.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

