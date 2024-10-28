Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 374 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,352 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $15,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 800.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities cut shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

SPS Commerce Trading Down 10.7 %

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $170.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.57 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.73. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.96 and a 1 year high of $218.74.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $163.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $402,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,286.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Stories

