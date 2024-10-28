Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.
UBSFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBSFY
Ubisoft Entertainment Stock Performance
About Ubisoft Entertainment
Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ubisoft Entertainment
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.