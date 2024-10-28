Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

UBSFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $2.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average of $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $6.57.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

