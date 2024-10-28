Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Cut by First Financial Bankshares Inc

First Financial Bankshares Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,318 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $20,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 19.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 126,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,078,000 after buying an additional 20,173 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 28.2% during the second quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 20,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 676,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $166,645,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Daiwa America lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.15.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.2 %

UNP opened at $230.30 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.97 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.47. The company has a market capitalization of $139.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

