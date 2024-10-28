Uniswap Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last Week (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $7.51 or 0.00010867 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion and $143.74 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000220 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008761 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.90 or 0.00101179 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000088 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001440 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,302,244 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,294,743.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.36350524 USD and is down -2.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1115 active market(s) with $122,550,470.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

