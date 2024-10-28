United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) Announces Earnings Results

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. United Bancorporation of Alabama had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 31.02%. The firm had revenue of $22.67 million during the quarter.

United Bancorporation of Alabama Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UBAB traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.00. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638. The company has a market capitalization of $188.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.43. United Bancorporation of Alabama has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $54.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.26.

United Bancorporation of Alabama Company Profile

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Bank that provides banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, small business programs, business solutions, merchant services, and cash management services.

