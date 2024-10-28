United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) Announces Earnings Results

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. United Bancorporation of Alabama had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 31.02%. The firm had revenue of $22.67 million during the quarter.
United Bancorporation of Alabama Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS UBAB traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.00. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638. The company has a market capitalization of $188.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.43. United Bancorporation of Alabama has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $54.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.26.
United Bancorporation of Alabama Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than United Bancorporation of Alabama
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Alphabet’s Earnings Could Surprise—Should You Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for United Bancorporation of Alabama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancorporation of Alabama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.