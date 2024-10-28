United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 555,700 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the September 30th total of 427,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
UFCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of United Fire Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
United Fire Group Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of UFCS stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $20.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,153. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.19. United Fire Group has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $25.55. The company has a market capitalization of $509.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.36.
United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). United Fire Group had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $301.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Fire Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.
United Fire Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.76%.
About United Fire Group
United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers’ compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.
See Also
