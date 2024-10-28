United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 555,700 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the September 30th total of 427,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UFCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of United Fire Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on UFCS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United Fire Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,293,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,794,000 after buying an additional 27,376 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 437,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,404,000 after buying an additional 45,405 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 42.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 315,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,609,000 after buying an additional 93,836 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 40.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 67,838 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UFCS stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $20.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,153. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.19. United Fire Group has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $25.55. The company has a market capitalization of $509.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.36.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). United Fire Group had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $301.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Fire Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

United Fire Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.76%.

About United Fire Group

(Get Free Report)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers’ compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.