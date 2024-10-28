UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
UOL Group Stock Down 1.3 %
UOLGY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,480. UOL Group has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.40.
About UOL Group
