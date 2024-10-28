UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

UOL Group Stock Down 1.3 %

UOLGY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,480. UOL Group has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.40.

About UOL Group

UOL Group Limited engages in property and hospitality activities in Singapore, Australia, the United Kingdom, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Japan, the United States, Canada, Kenya, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investments, Hotel Operations, Investments, Technology Operations, and Management Services segments.

