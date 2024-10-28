UPM-Kymmene Oyj Declares Annual Dividend of $0.81 (OTCMKTS:UPMMY)

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Monday, September 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.8112 per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.
UPM-Kymmene Oyj Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS UPMMY opened at $31.11 on Monday. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a twelve month low of $30.26 and a twelve month high of $38.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.20.
UPM-Kymmene Oyj Company Profile
