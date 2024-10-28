US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a decrease of 46.6% from the September 30th total of 72,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UTWO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.28. 23,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,699. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.16. US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF has a one year low of $47.56 and a one year high of $48.86.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (UTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 2 Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 2-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 2-year tenor on the yield curve.

