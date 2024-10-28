Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $486,000 Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,474 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $327,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $447,000. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,970 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 19.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

UBER opened at $77.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.80.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Daiwa America lowered Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

