Valley National Advisers Inc. Increases Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 503.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGDV. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,753,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,880,000 after buying an additional 1,722,366 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,786,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,328 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,000,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,031,000 after acquiring an additional 519,112 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,864,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,541,000 after purchasing an additional 630,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,548 shares during the period.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $36.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.14. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.47 and a twelve month high of $37.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

