Valley National Advisers Inc. Lowers Holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FMS. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 53.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 36,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 6.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Fresenius Medical Care from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Fresenius Medical Care Stock Performance

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care stock opened at $20.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Fresenius Medical Care AG has a 52 week low of $16.37 and a 52 week high of $22.76.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Fresenius Medical Care had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Fresenius Medical Care Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

