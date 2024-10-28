Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 5,575 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,575 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 291.7% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 408.2% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $137.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.12 and a twelve month high of $163.82. The company has a market capitalization of $117.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stephens cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.43.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

