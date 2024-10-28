Vanderbilt University Grows Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Vanderbilt University boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the quarter. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 5,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.9% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 19.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.2% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded up $2.46 on Monday, hitting $168.86. 52,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $184.87. The company has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.56 and its 200 day moving average is $159.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 144.32%.

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total value of $499,699.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,815,663.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total transaction of $350,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,758.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total transaction of $499,699.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,815,663.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,367,307 in the last three months. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $172.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.07.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

