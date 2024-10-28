Vanderbilt University Has $182,000 Stock Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Vanderbilt University lowered its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,899,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,681 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7,041.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 914,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 901,292 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 694.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 590,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 516,367 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,488,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,219,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,115,000 after buying an additional 394,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

PDM traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 1.22. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $11.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.32.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $139.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.56 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -81.97%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.