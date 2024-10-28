Vanderbilt University Has $5.77 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Vanderbilt University grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Prologis comprises approximately 1.1% of Vanderbilt University’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 640.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,046.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.97. 300,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,630,427. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.96 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.06 and a 200 day moving average of $117.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $109.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.29). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLD. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price (down previously from $142.00) on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Prologis from $142.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Prologis from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.12.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PLD

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.