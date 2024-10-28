Vanderbilt University Has $957,000 Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Vanderbilt University raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 212.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,690,533. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $21.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Compass Point upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

