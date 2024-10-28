VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Shares Sold by Yeomans Consulting Group Inc.

Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 221.6% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 12,430 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veery Capital LLC boosted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 86,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter.

BATS HYD traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.17. 399,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.61 and its 200-day moving average is $52.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1803 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

