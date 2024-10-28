VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners lessened its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Red Mountain Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

BATS MOAT traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.41. 507,800 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.24 and a 200-day moving average of $90.20.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

