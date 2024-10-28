VanEck Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:IBOT) Short Interest Update

VanEck Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:IBOT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 127.8% from the September 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

VanEck Robotics ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ IBOT opened at $42.92 on Monday. VanEck Robotics ETF has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $47.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.64. The company has a market cap of $15.02 million, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.34.

About VanEck Robotics ETF

The Vaneck Robotics ETF (IBOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Robotics index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide exposure to companies involved in early adoption of commercial and industrial robotics, globally. Stocks are selected based on the amount of revenue tied to the theme IBOT was launched on Apr 5, 2023 and is managed by VanEck.

