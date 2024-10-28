VanEck Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:IBOT) Short Interest Update

VanEck Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:IBOT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 127.8% from the September 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
VanEck Robotics ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ IBOT opened at $42.92 on Monday. VanEck Robotics ETF has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $47.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.64. The company has a market cap of $15.02 million, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.34.
About VanEck Robotics ETF
