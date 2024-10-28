Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Short Interest Down 37.6% in October

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a decrease of 37.6% from the September 30th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
VCRB stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.13. 20,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,726. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.22 and a 52-week high of $79.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.37.
Vanguard Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Core Bond ETF
About Vanguard Core Bond ETF
The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.
Read More
