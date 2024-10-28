Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Short Interest Down 37.6% in October

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a decrease of 37.6% from the September 30th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VCRB stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.13. 20,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,726. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.22 and a 52-week high of $79.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.37.

Get Vanguard Core Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Core Bond ETF

About Vanguard Core Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCRB. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 86.6% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 22.1% during the second quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grand Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.