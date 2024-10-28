Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Tower View Wealth Management LLC

Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 2.1% of Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $196.89 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $201.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.40. The company has a market cap of $85.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

