Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Lifted by Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 402,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,676 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 7.6% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $21,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 60,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,883,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,642,000 after purchasing an additional 59,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 24,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,071,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,476,438. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.87 and a 1-year high of $53.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

