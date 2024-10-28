Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,188 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $47.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.46. The company has a market capitalization of $85.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.61 and a 12 month high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

