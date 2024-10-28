Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.4% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $395.90 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $263.79 and a 1 year high of $395.98. The stock has a market cap of $136.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $379.36 and its 200-day moving average is $365.87.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

