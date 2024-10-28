Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) is Marmo Financial Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Marmo Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Marmo Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Marmo Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCLT. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.4% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.5% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8,116.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $77.47 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $68.10 and a 52 week high of $82.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.21 and its 200-day moving average is $77.76.
About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
