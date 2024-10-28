Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 107,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 2.0% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Bankshares Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 468,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 178,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,399,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 21,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,660.0% during the third quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 31,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 29,980 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $95.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.96 and its 200-day moving average is $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $99.58.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

