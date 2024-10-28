Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Holdings Decreased by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $4,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2,014.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VONV opened at $83.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.14. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52 week low of $62.92 and a 52 week high of $85.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.437 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.