Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

VBR opened at $198.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.08. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $205.42. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

