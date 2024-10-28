Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Short Interest Up 45.4% in October

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 877,700 shares, a growth of 45.4% from the September 30th total of 603,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,903,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,431,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745,665 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,323,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269,083 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,307,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,738 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,293,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,007,000 after buying an additional 1,015,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,056,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,776,000 after buying an additional 217,830 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $50.04. 2,392,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,443,491. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.62 and a 1-year high of $51.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.30.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

