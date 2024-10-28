Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ 2nd Largest Position

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 4.6% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $30,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,879.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 251,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,266,000 after buying an additional 242,690 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VTI traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $287.16. The company had a trading volume of 307,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,553. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.99. The company has a market capitalization of $430.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $203.76 and a 12-month high of $289.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

