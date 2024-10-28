Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Greenspring Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Greenspring Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.3% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $285.54 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $289.70. The company has a market capitalization of $428.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.99.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.