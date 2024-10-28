Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Bought by First American Bank

First American Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VPU. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $172.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.07. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $126.18 and a 52-week high of $177.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

